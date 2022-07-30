Tamara Porter: What's different today, and what remains the same

This is in response to Bob Nester’s July 24 letter to the editor asking “What’s different today?”

Here’s what’s different and, in my opinion, what remains the same:

“A-Bomb testing” then. Now, nuclear weapons such as B83 gravity bomb, 80 times stronger that the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

“Hitler” then. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin now.

“Polio” then. Then, the population welcomed the opportunity to be vaccinated. Now, antivaxxers whine about wearing a simple mask to protect themselves and others.

“Drug problems” then. Drug problems now. Addiction goes back to opium in the 7th century, moonshine from the 18th century and a whole generation of housewives in the 1950s addicted to uppers and downers.

“Tent people” now. Hobos then. Hobo encampments existed as surely as homeless camps today. What is different, hopefully, is that individuals and families finding themselves without shelter, food and basic necessities are treated with the respect and compassion I would hope to be treated with in the same situation.

Soup kitchens then, food pantries now.

And please explain how “doctor-certified mentally ill could begin institution intake to help them.” “Institution intake.” What is that? Where are these institutions? We are in the midst of a recognized Mental Health Crisis.

Now, assault style weapons. When you were growing up did you worry about a gunman armed with a AR-15 exploding through your classroom door? Have you ever gone to the grocery store and worried about being executed? How about church, a concert, a restaurant, a parking lot?

Tamara Porter

Holmen