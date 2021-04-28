Tamara Porter: Why we should care if people get the vaccine

To quote Sen. Ron Johnson, “The science tells us the vaccines are 95% effective, so if you have a vaccine quite honestly what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” “What is it to you?”

What is it to me? The current financial cost of Covid-19 is estimated to exceed $16 trillion in the United States, as published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, October 2020. The research was provided by Harvard Economic professors, David Cutler and Lawrence Summers, funded by the National Institute on Ageing. This is approximately 90% of the annual gross domestic product of the US. Shouldn’t that mean something to all Americans?

“What is it to me?” Johnson asks. What it is to me is the knowledge we have overwhelmed our existing health care system. We continue to place a grossly unfair and, because of the availability of the vaccines, preventable burden on any one within that system. Individuals who have suffered illness, depression, stress and burnout are now being expected to step it up again to care for those who “choose” not to be vaccinated and become ill with Covid-19. When people choose not to get the vaccine, it does mean something to me and hopefully anyone else who discerns the difference between politics and science.