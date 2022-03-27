Tammy Hayden: Supporting Dustin Frost for County Board

I am writing this letter to endorse Dustin Frost for the La Crosse County Board. I have known Dustin for 30 years, and I trust and know he will work hard for La Crosse County, as a whole, on issues regarding roads, bridges, county infrastructures, and better representation from all Districts on the Board.

In addition, he will put forth special effort to protect the integrity of his District (#30), the town of Shelby.

Issues regarding annexation of Shelby land, maintaining Shelby Fire, Police and safety responders, roads, bridges, and infrastructure are concerns he will support for Shelby. I trust and know Dustin will serve La Crosse County and his district, the town of Shelby with respect, regard, and make responsible decisions regarding all issues. Dustin is a listener and will take time to research and gather information before voting.

Please exercise your privilege to vote, on Tuesday, April 5. Vote Dustin Frost for La Crosse County Board.

Tammy Hayden

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0