Tamra Dickinson: Organization works to improve the Northside

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association held its annual Spring Clean Up on Saturday June 4. It was a great success.
The following organizations made this possible: Midwest Roll Off, LaCrosse Solid Waste Department, Harter’s Recycling, Trinity Lutheran Church, Hanson’s Metal Recycling and The Exchange. Thanks to those organizations and the many volunteers.
This is just one of many things the LNNA does to improve and revitalize the Northside neighborhoods. Follow us on Facebook. Become a member.
Officers: Ralph Pete Geary, Aaron Kerr, Tamra Dickinson, Shirley Besl
Tamra Dickinson
La Crosse