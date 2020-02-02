Tanner Holst: Give our teachers room to excel

With the departure of Susi Holm, who has taught mathematics at West Salem High School for more than 20 years, I could see in the eyes of students a loss.

Changes in staffing happen. However, the sudden nature of this change left me wondering how can we together to assure that superstar faculty can continue to lead our youth.

The district excels at the routine scores, state testing and college readiness. We expect that. What we also expect as a community that faculty are allowed to truly lead our children, have the ability to challenge norms, push for high levels of professionalism with those in critical leadership roles.

My years of experience have shown me that greatness is often generated from those on the front line, leadership is there to support. Moving from good to great requires not only objective measures but subjective measures that are so clearly stated in the district's mission statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leadership should assure a Culture of Safety free from words like judgment, retaliation, bias, insubordinate. These are words not used in leadership in 2020.

A place where transparency is allowed, professionalism is paramount, tough conversations can happen, and healthy tension is not only supported but encouraged.