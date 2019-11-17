From beginning to end, she was my friend.
Not only was Erin Somvilai one of my best friends, but she was also the maid of honor in my wedding.
She was so much more than what the courts talked about her as. The person described in the trial was a jaded portrayal of the true individual that Erin was.
She deserves her dignity back; her children deserve to remember their mother for who she truly was. Erin was your next-door neighbor who you would see outside, pulling weeds, watering plants and decorating for each holiday.
Erin was the mom who was running around Chuck E. Cheese making sure each child who attended her child’s birthday party had enough tokens.
She was a kind soul full of love and simply just wanted to be loved back.
I’m sorry that the court system did her and her family no due justice, I’m sorry that the health-care system failed her. I’m sorry that she was not honored for being courageous in seeking help for her mental-health struggles, but instead was criticized.
To Erin, I am so sorry that you were failed by so much that should not have failed you. You deserved better. You were better. There has been a trickle of raised awareness of how wrongfully mental health was handled during the trial.
I want to encourage our community to continue to raise this awareness and fight the stigma. We can overcome this, we are better than this.
Tara Candahl, Onalaska