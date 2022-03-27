Tara J. Johnson: Re-elect Karen Keil in District 28

Karen Keil is experienced, hard-working and dedicated. Voters in District 28 will be well served to re-elect her to the La Crosse County Board.

I was privileged to work with Karen during our overlapping terms on the board. Her responsiveness to constituent concerns, some of them very complicated, was especially impressive to me. She used her thorough knowledge of the county along with her well-honed listening and advocacy skills to help resolve those issues.

The new map for the 28th District (Barre, Medary, Hamilton and parts of West Salem) has changed quite a bit. Karen has welcomed the redrawn lines as an opportunity to meet more constituents and grow the number of residents she knows.

Driving Karen to knock on doors (there are many long drive ways in very rural parts of our county in the 28th District!), the past several weeks has reminded me just how good Karen is. She has been tireless. One day last weekend she knocked on doors for more than nine hours. Keep in mind, Karen has a full-time job in addition to her position on the board. Karen warmly greets each of her neighbors, welcomes them to their new district, answers their questions and often spends a little extra time petting a dog or two.

Without question, Karen is the most qualified, candidate for the 28th District. Please cast your vote to keep Karen Keil on the County Board in District 28 and keep her experience, hard work and dedication working for you.

Tara J. Johnson

La Crosse

