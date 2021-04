916,000 jobs created last month and the "non-liberal" social media sites and chat rooms are all saying how great Donald Trump is, and how he saved planet Earth with his warp speed vaccine policy.

The virus with was defeated and now the economy Trump built is coming back, but of course by next year Joe Biden's policies will destroy everything. At least for now Trump is a genius, and 75 million miss him and call him the greatest president in U.S. history.