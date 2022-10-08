Tawni Kind: Thanks for 26 years of support

As Ron and I prepare for our next chapter, I want to thank you for your friendship over the last 26 years. I first visited La Crosse when I participated in the Maple Leaf Parade as a Princess from my hometown of Cumberland. I didn’t know that many years later I would meet my husband, then a prosecutor here, while I was a court reporter. Our lives brought us to public service, and we’ve been humbled and blessed to serve the best people in most beautiful district in the Nation.

We’ve been through a lot together: Sept 11th, 2001, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, a 500-year flood, devastating tornadoes, the 2008 Recession, two Super Bowl wins, and more. But the fear I felt for Ron's safety on January 6, 2021, when he was in the Capitol defending the constitution was something new. Armed insurrectionists broke down doors, injuring and killing police officers. I was afraid. Derrick Van Orden participated in that insurrection. He had meetings before it, had an earpiece in, was coordinating with others.

I've always admired Ron's ability to listen to people’s concerns and come to common-sense solutions, putting People over Politics. Representatives need these qualities. As a local farm kid growing up in Mindoro, Brad Pfaff has those qualities. There is no doubt in my mind that Brad will serve the district with the same grace and patriotism as Ron has.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support over the past 26 years.

Tawni Kind

La Crosse