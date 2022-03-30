Ted and Nancy Nagel: Dennis Jacobsen has passion for rural county

Dennis Jacobsen stopped at our house to introduce himself and explain why he was running for the newly created La Crosse County Board District 25 seat. My husband and I were very impressed with his farm and teaching background and extensive business experience from having owned a successful business.
Dennis will bring a strong voice to the board for the needs of rural La Crosse County, which have been neglected for years. He has a passion for rural La Crosse County, its residents, police, EMTs and firefighters. Election day is April 5. Please vote for Dennis Jacobsen for District 25 supervisor.
Ted and Nancy Nagel
Holmen