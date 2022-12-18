Teddy L. Thompson: Concentrate on good things in life

We have been given an instruction book on how to live our lives for an appointed number of years. In Philippians 4: "Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable -- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy -- think about such things."

Then put it into practice. I learned these from my family and from my church and then from my girlfriend and now from the wife she has become and now from our children she taught. On Nov. 22, 1963, a Friday, John F Kennedy, our president, was shot dead. Shortly after the shooting our school teachers rolled in television sets to each classroom. I watched Kennedy die 10 times more that day. Nobody could turn away from the tragedy.

Then on Saturday and Sunday that weekend, maybe another 30 times on the news. Some of my friends could afford mental health counseling and were able to talk about the event over and over again. But my parents just ran around in front of me, turning off televisions and radios. I have the death of John F Kennedy ingrained in my mind still today.

It brings me nervousness and anger and feelings of doom. It makes me fearful of this world and world leaders and what they are capable of doing, without any of my or others input.

If you have a young person in your charge, then help them to concentrate on the correct things. They may have to take a break from social media, the news both verbal and written. They may want to find a favorite Bible verse to say in times of emotional concern. You may have to run around in front of them turning off electrical gadgets, then share with them about mutual beliefs.

Teddy L. Thompson

Onalaska