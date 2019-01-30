The Opinion column headlined, "Complicating life for pro-life movement" (Jan. 23 Tribune), written by Michael Gerson of the Washington Post seemed to want to throw a distracting wrinkle into the belief that life is precious.
Do not be distracted by the typical words that the Post uses like sleazy, disposable, questionable, gold-plated, criminal, corrupting and tainted,
The writer goes on to imply that humans have the right to decide when life starts, as if humans created life.
The pro-life movement has never ever been about the weak against the strong; it has always been about man and woman's desire against the will of God.
God's word said that He knew us before we were formed in our mother's womb. He knew us spiritually before we had our body and our soul, which is our mind, will and emotions.
Life starts when God says it starts and life ends when God says it ends. Life and death pass through the sovereignty of God. All of us will realize that for sure when we die, hopefully before.
Teddy L. Thompson, La Crosse