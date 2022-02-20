Teddy L. Thompson: Eliminating confusion

In response to Vince Hatt's Feb. 12 column, there is the Christian and Hebrew God of the Bible and then there are other gods. His article could be confusing to people.

The Muslim faction has a god called Allah. This god was made up by a human named Muhammed in the 7th century. This is not the same as the Hebrew/Christian God who has been around since eternity. Not the same as the God of the universe who made everything and controls everything and allows us to live and allows us to die.

The Hebrew/Christian God tells us exactly who He is. In Exodus 34, "The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion and sin."

This is the God of the Christians who believe that their God sent His Son Jesus to this earth as a human who lived here for 33 years teaching and healing, then died on the cross as the sacrifice for our sins. Jesus, the Son was raised from the dead and returned to God, the Father to sit at His right hand after it was finished on earth. Jesus is the only God to have done that for His people, no other god has died for the ones He loved. That is the God of the Christian Bible.

Hopefully you will get to know the one true and holy God of the universe. If you find Jesus then you found Him. John 14:9, Jesus says, "Whoever has seen Me has seen the Father."

Teddy L. Thompson

Onalaska

