Teddy L. Thompson: Fantasy view does not prepare for God's plan

Vince Hatt has presented his side of the story to how the future world looks and ends. Like making life fair with social justice, imagining himself in the bible, imaginative prayer, friendly universe, and some sort of rainbow connection. This view is definitely imaginative and fantasy.
The most important statement Vince made was, "I will not repeat my guesses." His speculation is common in the world today with words like everything will be OK, or do this and it will turn out just fine.
The other side to how the world is going is God's view. The bible which is God's word is about Him not us; about His glory and why we worship God alone. God is not fair, He does not give to everyone equally, He heals some and not others on this earth, that is the God of the bible. In the God's book of Job, it says "we bring nothing at birth, we take nothing with us at death. The Lord alone gives and takes. Praise be the name of the Lord." God tells us how He sees the world ending. In Revelation 19: 11-21. We are going to see changes in our lives, changes in our circumstances and changes in the weather.
As humans we hate change and for some it is very fearful. So our human nature desires fantasy. God promises that during this end time He will be with us. The fantasy view does not prepare us for what God has planned. God's book says God will have His day. Each person will need to decide which view they will explore.
Teddy L. Thompson
Onalaska