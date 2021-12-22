Teddy L. Thompson: Fantasy view does not prepare for God's plan

The other side to how the world is going is God's view. The bible which is God's word is about Him not us; about His glory and why we worship God alone. God is not fair, He does not give to everyone equally, He heals some and not others on this earth, that is the God of the bible. In the God's book of Job, it says "we bring nothing at birth, we take nothing with us at death. The Lord alone gives and takes. Praise be the name of the Lord." God tells us how He sees the world ending. In Revelation 19: 11-21. We are going to see changes in our lives, changes in our circumstances and changes in the weather.