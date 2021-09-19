Teddy L. Thompson: God is in control :

The entertaining story told by the writer of "God will protect me" brings out a number of interesting points.

My different perspective would include:

1) There are some people that want to stay on earth and enjoy their stuff as long as they can, and some that want to get to heaven and spend eternity with God. The story is therefore based on the premise that dying is bad, and living is good, even though we are all going to die someday.

2) God protects who He wants. He said, "I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion." The all-knowing God is in control. He knew that there would be covid, He knew there was going to be a pandemic, He knew there would be some that died from it. God knows everything and He controls everything; whether you believe in God or not, this is the truth. We have a really big God who can handle anything.

3) God did say that our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit and that we need to take care of them. Basically each person's responsibility is to do just that. You need to know what is going into your body and what are the effects that will possibly occur.

4) God does things for His glory, His way, for His purposes. His purposes are not our purposes, His ways are not our ways.