Teddy L. Thompson: Jesus died for all sin

In the bible, specifically Romans 5;12, it says "therefore, just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all people, because all sinned." Then go to verse 17, "For if, by the trespass of the one man, death reigned through that one man, how much more will those who receive God's abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ."

Vince Hatt (August 28) wrote about original sin but I would like to add that Jesus died for all sin, those in the past and those in present. God was not taken off guard by man's sinning, God knew we would need a savior, so the plan He had was to send a savior. It is only through Jesus Christ are all sins forgiven. God's grace to us is getting something we do not deserve which is heaven. God's righteousness is being right with Him. God's mercy is not getting what we deserve with our sin which is hell.

Everybody, whether they believe it or not, will be going somewhere after death for eternity, either heaven or hell. Please do not base where you will be going on a writing but base it on God's word and do business with God regularly to be absolutely sure that you have an eternal plan.

Teddy L. Thompson

Onalaska

