Let's unpack the column (Aug. 8 Tribune) written by a Dr. Tim Bartholow, vice president and chief medical officer for WEA Insurance Corp., on opiate abuse.
If you as a patient see your medical provider and you as the patient need a specific medication for a specific reason for a certain length of time, this article says you will be limited for your own good and for the good of the USA by the medical insurance company because of the opiate crisis.
If your medical provider has the time, it can call and try to justify more medication, or if you have time as the patient, you can call and try to justify more medication to an insurance staff member who is not involved in your medical care.
In the past, neither medical providers nor patients found this process easy or rewarding for time spent with the insurance company.
Since I have been practicing medicine, there have been people or organizations that get into the middle of the relationship established between the medical provider and the patient.
I have not found one of these organizations or individuals that does it for the good of the medical provider or for the good of the patient.
I have witnessed medical insurance companies with fantastic profits, large buildings, huge staffs and unbelievable salaries for executives. Insurance companies can be a great investment for individuals or companies because they seem to have great profits.
Teddy L. Thompson, Onalaska