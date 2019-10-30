In regards to the Vince Hatt commentary (Oct. 20 Tribune), specifically about a third point brought up by Michael Winters in the National Catholic Reporter regarding abortion, when you discuss the pro-life and pro-abortion issue, I would agree that people have been discussing when life begins since God 's creation 6,000 years ago. Genesis 2:7, "Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life."
But the problem is there are people's views and God's written word; sometimes they do not line up or agree.
In God's Word Thessalonians 5:23 He says we are each made up of our spirit and our body and our soul. So we are three parts, each of the parts important and all interacting and developing, according to God's purpose.
In Psalm 139, God says that He knew us before we were in our mother's womb. Verse 16: "Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be."
But God's Word goes back further yet to before the womb in Jeremiah 1:5, "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you."
Now before to me means before the womb. People can argue with God and say what does before mean, but the dictionary clearly defines before as before something else. Each person has to do business with God, you can do it now or you can do it later, every knee will eventually bow.
Teddy L. Thompson, La Crosse