Teddy L Thompson: Quarantine provides an opportunity

As we sat around the dining table on Sunday morning and had communion, we prayed for President Donald Trump and we prayed for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and we prayed for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

We also prayed for many who write letters to the editor of the Tribune, many of whom we know and so many have integrity and honesty and civility.

They are capable of unification and not division. This is an unprecedented time we live in. We asked for wisdom. It says in the Bible that if any of you lack wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.

This could be a time for us as Americans to become rested and smarter and stronger. This could be a time for people of all different ideologies to come together, to learn tolerance and develop a better America.

Don't waste your quarantine, it is an opportunity.

Teddy L Thompson, Onalaska

