Teddy L. Thompson: Support addiction treatment organizations

The June 18 article by Dr. Jeffery describes ONE of the treatments of addiction -- a medication-only treatment with a medication like Suboxone (Buprenorphine); the individual usually stops monthly to see a certified medical provider, who does not reach their 30-patient limit.

Another is with medication-assisted treatment, which usually uses the medication methadone as an outpatient and there is daily accountability and counseling and group therapy compromising a comprehensive treatment program over years with an 84% success rate.

Another treatment is inpatient support, where the patient gets intensive inpatient care at a facility by qualified staff providing 24-hour care for months. In our area is Teen Challenge with a very high success rate for recovery. There is also a mobile van program in La Crosse that goes to areas in the community with medical providers in training, to search out individuals who will not come to clinics or hospitals.

Decreasing the overdoses and decreasing deaths are some of the goals, which is called harm reduction. This concept is an additive goal of all community programs working together. Community members can help support substance misuse recovery by supporting one of the above treatment organizations either with time or money.

Teddy L. Thompson

Onalaska