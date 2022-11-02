Terence Collins: Conclusions regarding Biden faulty

Recently, John Perlich submitted an impressive piece of rhetoric in the form of a letter to President Biden. He sets out a litany of problems that he lays at the president’s feet. At the end of each problem, he concludes “all you want to do is talk about Trump.”

Since the litany of facts and problems he presents are either incorrect or exaggerated, the conclusions are necessarily faulty. For instance, gas is nowhere near $6 per gallon, and President Biden did not inherit a booming economy.

I have heard Biden address and act upon every single problem contained in Perlich’s list. One could fairly criticize the president’s reaction to the problems but that is an altogether different proposition from saying “all he wants to do is talk about Trump.”

Biden has talked about Trump very infrequently. He is loath to do so. However, even if that is all he has done it would be justified. Trump is a unique and deadly threat to our constitutional and democratic way of life. All other problems pale in comparison.

La Crosse