Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner: Contactless DFL Precinct Caucus February 1

The Houston County Democratic Farmer Labor Party will hold Contactless Precinct Caucuses on Tuesday, February 1. With Covid infections continuing to rise, we want to keep everyone safe, so we will not meet in person.

Democrats can learn how to participate at https://caucus.dfl.org This link provides a fillable Non-Attendee Form to be completed and turned in before February 1 at 9 pm to ask to serve as a delegate or alternate at our DFL County Convention on March 26. You can also send in fillable Resolution Forms which will be considered at the County Convention.

If you support DFL principles, we welcome you to learn how you can help keep Minnesota Blue in 2022. Email houstoncountydfl@gmail.com for more information.

Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner

La Crescent

Houston County DFL Chair

