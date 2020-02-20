Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner: Houston County DFL plans caucus, vote

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Minnesota residents will have the opportunity to attend local precinct caucuses.

Houston County DFL (Democratic) party caucuses will be held at the high schools in Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston and La Crescent. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Caucus will run from 7 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m.

Precinct caucuses are the most grassroots form of political participation. Join your neighbors to discuss the candidates and issues important to you and submit resolutions to help shape the DFL platform. Precinct leadership, as well as county convention delegates, will be selected. You can also sign up to serve as an election judge.

New this year is that Minnesota joins Super Tuesday states with voting in the presidential primary a week after caucuses on Tuesday, March 3 at your usual polling location. To find your caucus location and learn more about Minnesota elections, go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

If you have never attended a caucus, make this the year you get involved. Contact us at houstoncountydfl@gmail.com with any questions. See you on Feb. 25 and be sure to vote on March 3

Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner, La Crescent

Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner is Houston County DFL chair.

