Teresa Page: Assign person to homeless?

I think it'd help the homeless population in La Crosse to assign a person to them, to oversee how they live daily. I.e. housing? Cars? If they are truly homeless, they could help them get a shelter, job, car, etc.
Teresa Page
Sparta
There may be several reasons why you have concerns about the referendum, but this proposal is good for students. I currently serve as supervis…
Another summer is over at Houska Park. Another winter for shelters and hotel vouchers looms ahead.
With the upcoming election, it is interesting to see so many commentaries in the La Crosse Tribune. A “Call for Citizenship” by two former ele…
Steve Doyle has been running his campaign claiming that he works with Republicans to get things done. But when it comes down to brass tacks, h…
Childhood is meant to be a time when children use their imagination to play. They believe the fairy tales that are read to them, and are sad H…
The proposed school plan is a disaster in the making for La Crosse's climate obligations. We have to increase density and reduce car use. Putt…
Some who oppose the school referendum have pointed to its supposed divisiveness. This is backwards: the referendum proposes unity, while divis…
Regarding the La Crosse school situation:
I do not have any skin in the game regarding the school district referendum. I do, however, know for a fact that the entire west lawn area of …
On Tuesday, October 25, I early voted. I am a senior citizen and a retired teacher. I chose candidates I can trust to act for the common good.
