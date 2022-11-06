 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teresa Page: Assign person to homeless?

I think it'd help the homeless population in La Crosse to assign a person to them, to oversee how they live daily. I.e. housing? Cars? If they are truly homeless, they could help them get a shelter, job, car, etc.

Teresa Page 

Sparta 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News