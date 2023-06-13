Anyone can get a license to use fireworks on French Island in the town of Campbell. There is no control of use of the fireworks, or type of fireworks.

Last 4th of July, a group of young kids had class C fireworks that are for exhibits by qualified people. I asked them not to fire them in the bay next to the marina south of Tom Sawyer's Bar & Grill.

On the Fourth of July, two parties were going on either side of my house. Class C fireworks were exploding in the air above the bay. Hot prosperous was falling out of the sky.

I ran a hose down to my dock to keep my rubber boat cover wet to prevent it from catching fire. Hot ash was falling on me and the toxic smoke was thick.

I had 45 gallons of fuel in my sister's pontoon boat. That's a major concern but there are over 100 boats in Tom Sawyer's marina. If just one boat cover caught fire from the hot burning embers coming down, well the gasoline in the boats would cause a massive explosion.

Question: Why are fireworks permits given out to anyone requesting them? Who checks to see if the fireworks are legal? Roof fires due to aerial fireworks are on the increase. They were fired off during Oktoberfest over my home in 2021.

Terry Larson

La Crosse