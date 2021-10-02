Terry Schmeckpeper: A 'hoax' does not shut down hospital urgent care

"Hospital shuts down urgent care due to COVID patients"

With headlines like this all over the country, why do people who know how to read continue to argue that COVID is a hoax? Would a "hoax" make a hospital shut down its urgent care services for its other patients?

COVID is real. It can make some people a little sick, some dangerously sick and/or has killed hundreds of thousands in the U.S. and the rest of the world. And yet people continue to resist vaccines that have been proven to work and something as simple as masks that have been shown to reduce the chances of spreading COVID.

Do those steps prevent COVID perfectly? No. But they greatly reduce the possibility of getting COVID, sometimes by up to 90% or more. Why would anybody ignore that information and protection, with or without a mandate?

A lot of vaccines have been mandatory over the last several decades. Did people "lose their freedoms” for following those mandates? No. What they “lost” was a bunch of very serious diseases. A beloved family member dies of COVID and now his family wishes he had been vaccinated. Well, why wasn’t he? Is it not obvious, folks, that not getting a vaccine that works is foolish and dangerous? It's also denying reality because politicians told you to.

So, skip the vaccine and use your “freedom” to get and spread the disease, or use it to protect yourself and others. Your decision?

Terry Schmeckpeper

Onalaska

