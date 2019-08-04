Reports of another mass shooting just came out, this one in Northern California at an event called the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Three people were killed, including a 6-year-old, with an automatic rifle.
Several more people were wounded by that man who shouted, “I’m really angry.”
Several news sources carried a picture of the little guy who was killed. I got tears in my eyes. I also got extremely angry at our for-sale federal and state governments that see more value in NRA donations and endorsements than they see in this little boy’s life. Is that what our country stands for now?
Can’t Washington at least try to reduce the number of mass shootings in this country by requiring universal background checks and banning automatic rifles for non-military citizens? Did this shooter have a criminal record when he bought that gun, or any other gun? Did anybody even check?
Should a guy who kills people because he is “really angry” be allowed to own a gun? Should a drunken driver who has caused an accident that killed three people be allowed to drive a car?
America, we have to at least try to slow down these killings.
Nobody is going to come to your door and take your guns just because we have universal background checks and ban automatic rifles for non-military citizens. That’s a bogus, fear-mongering argument. Please don’t use it anymore.
Maybe you’ll try harder after your kid gets shot, God forbid? What will it take?
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska