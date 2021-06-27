Terry Schmeckpeper: Congress does nothing for working Americans

Given how well members of the U.S. Congress are paid; and given the Cadillac health insurance they have; and given their consistent reluctance to pass legislation that would boost working Americans’ income, even with something modest like raising the minimum wage to $11 or $12 per hour; and given they could offer some help with universal health coverage like virtually every other country on the planet can and does, I would suggest the following:

The president of the United States should issue an executive order that would eliminate Congress’s stellar health insurance and drop Congress’s pay down to minimum wage ($7.25 per hour,) paid only for hours actually worked, with maybe some compensation for travel, for one full year. If Congress does some things during that year to help improve the financial situation of average working Americans, they could get some of their salary and benefits back. If Congress does NOT help provide average working Americans with at least some of the same pay and benefits that Congress gets, Congress would NOT get those wages and benefits restored.

Congress gets automatic yearly COLAs (cost of living adjustments) and then also manages to consistently neglect making any improvements in the financial lives of average working Americans — whose taxes, by the way, pay for Congress’ salaries and benefits. Raise your hand if you think that’s a good system.