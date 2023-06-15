Over the last few days, 24/7, all we've heard is, "Trump indictment, Trump indictment, Trump indictment." I’m sick of it.

And many insist that this is nothing but political bitterness and/or a witch hunt. No. Way too many people are watching. The Department of Justice will not be able to present things they can't back up.

Here's the deal: Some of Donald Trump's conduct may not have followed American law. Hence, the DOJ is investigating Trump's actions, as was done with Hillary Clinton and the Bidens, too. Per American law, if someone appears to maybe have done something illegal, that situation is investigated. The suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty. If he/she can't be proven guilty, the suspect is allowed to go free, end of story. If there is enough evidence to prove the suspect guilty, he/she will be convicted and then fined or jailed as punishment for that illegal activity.

That procedure applies to every American, including former presidents. Leftists and rightists, MSNBC, Fox, politicians, etc. can’t judge the case. The American legal system does that, and it will with this case, too.

Is the DOJ persecuting Trump because they hate him? No. They’re investigating him because he may have done some illegal things. Americans aren’t supposed to do illegal things and if they do, they’ll be investigated. That’s how it works.

When it's time, the charges will be made or dropped and guilt or innocence will be declared. Sit back, America, and let that happen.

Terry Schmeckpeper

Onalaska