You've probably seen news stories about a 16-year-old Swedish girl named Greta Thunberg who gave a speech at the recent United Nations conference in New York. Greta is very concerned about the increasing damage from climate change and expressed those concerns in a speech to those gathered world leaders. She scolded them for their lack of action to minimize climate change and the danger that that lack of action presented to her generation and the ones to follow.
Thankfully, several countries had set up a meeting at the conference to discuss what each of them was planning to do to help reduce the conditions causing global warming. Along with those national leaders, it's been well documented that more than 90% of the world's climate scientists have agreed that yes, human-caused climate change is happening. There's a message here, folks.
President Donald Trump's reaction to that conference and the girl's urgent speech? He skipped the climate conference except for walking in and then walking out about 15 minutes later. Then he tweeted the following sarcastic message about the concerned girl who gave that speech: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see." Trump came across as sarcastic, ignorant, uninterested and uncaring. It’s embarrassing that he's making America look stupid and refuses to acknowledge a dangerous reality that has become common knowledge to the rest of the world.
God help us and our planet if he gets re-elected in 2020.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska