The United States government has deteriorated noticeably during the last decade or so.
The accomplishments and the public opinion of Congress have fallen dramatically. Civility and even good manners between various groups have become rare, and discussion and compromise on even urgent issues have all but disappeared. That needs to be corrected.
Our elected officials in Washington, whether in the White House, the Senate or the House of Representatives, need to realize that they're not supposed to be opposing teams. Regardless of their parties or positions, they need to re-learn the art of working together toward strengthening our country, not tearing it apart.
Football teams have an offense, a defense and special teams, but they are not three opposing teams. They're all on one team, wearing one jersey, each team doing its best to help the entire team do the best.
Where is that in today’s U.S. government? Yes, there is a system of checks and balances set up by the constitution, but isn’t there also a system whereby they can all work primarily for our country, not against each other?
I urge our president and Congress to take off their donkey and elephant jerseys and put on their team jerseys, the ones that all match, because our country is experiencing the growth of a divisive hatred.
They must once again achieve cooperation and accomplishments in their work if the United States is to function at its best.
It's time for you to grow up, Washington. It's time to grow up.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska