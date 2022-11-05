Terry Schmeckpeper: Laws needed to protect elections from extreme claims

The dishonesty in American campaign ads has become epidemic. Does anybody else think there should be some “if you can’t prove it, don’t broadcast it” regulations on election ads? How about a “Prove It or Remove it” bill? I’d like to see laws passed at the federal level for federal elections and by individual states for their elections to protect our elections from all the illegitimate character bashing that is happening now.

Often, while watching a political ad, I’ll think, “If A says this about B, I certainly can’t vote for B. But then if B says that about A, I can’t vote for A, either.” As you know, that happens repeatedly in state and national elections, with both candidates lying or at least stretching or distorting the truth in their ads. Virtually every candidate does it, both parties, at all levels. If I believe half of what those ads say, I’ll feel like I’m voting for an evil person no matter who I vote for, so maybe I’ll just stay home instead of bothering to vote.

Well, no, I won’t do that, but bottom line, voters must investigate any extreme claims made in those ads. If it sounds too dumb to be true, it probably is. And the integrity levels in our candidates, parties and our media need to improve substantially. If they don’t, then the biggest liars may become the biggest winners. We’ve had a taste of that already We don’t need more.

Terry Schmeckpeper

Onalaska