Terry Schmeckpeper: Moving on from Trump

Probably a little late, but here are my closing comments on our former president:

Like most of his speeches, President Donald Trump’s January 19 farewell speech was, by far, one of the biggest and best in the history of America. And what really made a lifelong impression on me is that it was almost 10% accurate.

His hard work will be the most ever done by one U.S president in the history of America, as shown by spending his last three months in office calling America’s election process totally dishonest and screaming relentlessly (and incorrectly) that he had really won the election but was beaten out of it because it was “rigged.” He could have just wasted his precious time helping organize a working distribution plan for the COVID vaccines or something.

And forget the teleprompter. Trump had his speech flawlessly memorized. That one thing he kept staring at while he gave his speech, I’ve been told by experts, wasn’t a teleprompter. It was Stormy Daniels.

Trump also pointed out that he was a firm believer in working together with others, even those who didn’t share his every thought, and he proved that by firing only a few more than a dozen staff members - AFTER the November, 2020, election - because they disagreed with him.