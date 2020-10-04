Terry Schmeckpeper: Our country must do better

I have to wonder why more local, state and especially federal leaders aren’t speaking to our communities about better ways to handle the very dangerous problems our country is now experiencing.

Why aren't we hearing more leaders say: “Ladies and gentlemen. As you know, we have serious and destructive problems happening in our country right now. Please realize that we will not fix those problems by screaming insults, blaming others, burning buildings, looting businesses or shooting each other. To fix those problems, we will need to sit down calmly, list our problems and then discuss how to address them. Our current federal government doesn’t do that, so it will have to start with someone else.

"That goal raises a number of questions. Our right to peacefully assemble and express our views is guaranteed. The acts of burning buildings, vandalizing businesses and shooting people are prohibited. How do we get so many destructive, self-serving criminals off our streets so we can address these problems reasonably? Can we solve our problems without creating so much crippling hatred? If we’re going to work toward improvement, don’t we need to stop acting like uncontrolled animals and start acting like constructive and responsible human beings?