Terry Schmeckpeper: Political ad claims are a flat-out lie

You’ve probably seen the two ads from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign showing people calling 911 and being told by a recording that nobody from the police department is available to take their calls.

Both commercials pound on the point that there will not be adequate police protection if Joe Biden is elected. They even show Biden saying, “absolutely, yes” to a question they pose as, “Will you seek to defund the police?”

Both commercials are dishonest, flat-out lies. Biden’s “absolutely” response was not to the question of whether he would defund the police. It was in response to a question asking whether he would promote anti-crime programs in addition to – not instead of – America's police forces.

A significant number of news sources have recently reported that nowhere in Biden’s written proposals does it say he’d defund the police.

For those who would argue that that comes from the “liberal fake news media,” that list of news sources includes Fox News. Both Howard Sturtz and Chris Wallace from Fox News have pointed out, as do the other news sources, that Biden does not endorse defunding the police.

Google Sturtz and Wallace. Listen to their points.