With our current progressive system, the more money someone makes, the higher the percentage of their income that goes to taxes. The problem with that is that if Tom Taxpayer makes a million dollars per year, he can probably pay an accountant to find all kinds of exemptions and deductions, then pay little or nothing to support the country where he makes all that money.

Some ideas: Delete all exemptions and deductions, all of them, for all employee income levels. (Unemployment comp, disability, Social Security, etc. could be dealt with separately.) Then, if every American with an income paid taxes, maybe every American could be paying lower taxes. We could then set new progressive rates, or just come up with one flat rate that every income level would pay. Whether you make $25,000 or $2,500,000 per year, you’d pay the same percentage of taxes, say 18%, give or take. That would still have the rich paying more than lower income people but would provide more consistency because everybody would be paying the same rate. And with no deductions, everybody could just figure 18%, and their tax preparation would be done. Could we reduce the IRS staff by 50% maybe?