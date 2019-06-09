Thursday, May 30, 2019, was a good synopsis of the president we’ve come to know.
That morning, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet saying, “...I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.”
Every news source I’ve seen took that as Trump finally admitting that Russia did help him get elected, with or without his help, after denying it since his election.
An hour or less later, a reporter asked Trump if Russia had helped him get elected. Trump angrily replied, “Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected?” (American voters maybe? Well, no. Remember, this is President Trump.)
“You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia did not help me at all.” But Mr. President, you just tweeted a half hour ago that.......ah, never mind.
Then, “Are you concerned about impeachment?” Trump said no, “Because I can’t imagine the courts allowing it.” The U.S. Constitution says, “The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other officers, and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” It also says, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” The U.S. court system is not involved in the impeachment process.
In less than 24 hours, we had a denial of Russian help, an admission of Russian help, another denial, (typical examples of his frequent lies and turn-arounds) an example of his ego, and then a demonstration of his lack of constitutional knowledge.
Four more years?
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska