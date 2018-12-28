A white quarterback hurls a bomb. His teammate, a black receiver, hauls it in for the winning touchdown, and the place goes wild.
So why should they hate each other?
A black Marine comes home safely, and his family meets him with smiles and tears, and they gratefully hold each other. A white Marine comes home safely and his family meets him with smiles and tears, and they gratefully hold each other.
So why should those families hate each other?
A black Marine comes home in a coffin with a flag draped over it. A white Marine comes home in a coffin with a flag draped over it. Both families are devastated.
But why would those families hate each other?
A white American kid grows up to be the Rev. Billy Graham, and a black American kid grows up to be the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. They both have enormous, positive effects on the world.
Why should they hate each other?
A black college student and then a white college student walk across the stage in their caps and gowns and receive their diplomas, causing tears, smiles and swelling hearts from both of their families.
So why would they hate each other?
Black and white parents teach their kids to hate each other. Why do they do that? Black and white parents could teach their kids that they all have a lot more similarities than differences, so they don’t have to hate each other.
Why don’t they do that?
Terry Schmeckpeper
Onalaska