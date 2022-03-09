Terry Schmeckpeper: What if Russians abandon Putin?

Could this happen? A dictator comes along like Hitler or Putin. Putin issued orders to invade Ukraine. But suppose the Russian military and citizens didn’t want to do that?

Decades ago, Adolf Hitler said, “Let’s attack England and take it over.” What if the German military hadn’t wanted to do that, so they just said, “No,” and went home?

Putin and Hitler couldn’t make everybody obey them if they were the only ones in their country who wanted to do those things. Right now, many Russians are protesting the invasion of Ukraine. Again, what if a huge majority of the Russian military and citizens just said, “No, forget it,” and then went home?

The thing is, a large majority would have to decide to disobey their dictator, because if 50% or more of the people from a country follow their dictator, maybe the other 50% couldn’t get beyond them. Hitler could say, “Hey, those people aren’t obeying me anymore, my faithful 50%. Go punish them.” And they might. But if 90% of the German people had wanted Hitler gone, they could have all just said, “No,” picked him up and taken him away. Forever.

If enough citizens don’t want a dictator in their country, there might be a way to stop him. Just stop obeying him. “Hey, Adolf/Vlad. We’re not going to do those inhumane and shameful things anymore.” And then don’t.

Wonder if that would work? I guess we won’t know until somebody tries.

Terry Schmeckpeper

Onalaska

