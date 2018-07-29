Conservative advertising says that Sen. Tammy Baldwin misses a large number of scheduled votes. Actual records show that she has been present at 99+ percent of her scheduled votes.
President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Yes, he was. Uranium 1 sold tons of uranium to Russian. No, Uranium 1 very specifically prohibited sale of uranium to Russia.
When will someone in Congress write a bill that makes it illegal to advertise false claims about someone running for office, any party, local, state or federal?
How has truth become so unimportant and irrelevant in American elections? This is as big an issue as Russia hacking our computers and placing totally false claims and ads on U.S. social media.
Honesty is important, America, especially in the leadership of our country.
We've lost track of that fact and too many just don't care anymore. Do you know how dangerous that is? If anybody wants to stand up and preserve our principles, we will first need to find and stand up for the truth. What will it take for you to do that?
Political action committees put garbage all over the media. We can't allow this to continue, folks. What kind of dishonest, self-serving sleazeballs are we going to have running our country, both the politicians and the people who finance them?
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska