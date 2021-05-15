Terry Schmeckpeper: Work together on policing concerns

1. Police must deal with bad guys day in and day out. Often, strong measures need to be used, including gun fire. If the cops’ lives or the lives of others are in danger, then police shooting defensively is understandable and justified.

4. If a bad guy sneaks around a corner and attacks a cop, that’s immoral and wrong and the bad guy should go to trial. Likewise, if four cops have a suspect subdued in handcuffs and lying on the street, the next step is to get him to the police station, not to keep a knee on his neck until he gasps that he can’t breathe, and then to keep that knee there until he dies. That’s immoral and wrong, too, and should also result in a trial. Then the jury must decide if the officer is innocent or guilty based on what really happened, not excusing serious wrong-doing just because he/she is a police officer.