Tess Fillner: It's our duty to work together, support democracy

Today’s political fighting is not new. I assure you that our fears that the current animosity exhibited in our politics is a new and sudden threat is not so. Thomas Jefferson faced the same chaos as we do today. He writes that right after the war of Independence, “Congress met and adjourned from day to day without doing anything, the parties being too much out of temper to do business together.”

Like us, Jefferson admitted he also felt bias and his passions were naturally strong, like many of ours are today, but his reason was generally stronger and reason won out to create our democracy, which is why we are still living in it. So it is not prudent to lose hope, but to recommit ourselves to the belief that higher ethics and honor must be supported and reason must win out. We all know history may be made to wear any hue, so our powers of discernment between truth and falsehood, principles and pretensions must be strong.

We the American people are too honest, too wise and too steady to be baffled or misled very long by those willing to bend their duty to their personal interest, rather than public good.

Therefore our common duty should make it a common concern for us to find a way to work together, so dust off the flag, a symbol of hope, and wave it loudly, and vote to support your honor and our democracy.

Tess Fillner

Galesville