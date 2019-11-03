The Wisconsin State Journal story (Oct. 30 Tribune) with the headline "Republicans blast Evers administration as suicide Hopeline funds await release" is totally a false and unfair slam against Evers.
If the editor had actually read it, he would have found that the Republicans had put roadblocks in the way. The whole story was typical of the way Republicans are spreading falsehoods about their competition. I don't think the Democrats operate that way. Maybe they should.
Theodore Finn, Prairie du Chien