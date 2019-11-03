{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin State Journal story (Oct. 30 Tribune) with the headline "Republicans blast Evers administration as suicide Hopeline funds await release" is totally a false and unfair slam against Evers.

If the editor had actually read it, he would have found that the Republicans had put roadblocks in the way. The whole story was typical of the way Republicans are spreading falsehoods about their competition. I don't think the Democrats operate that way. Maybe they should.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Theodore Finn, Prairie du Chien

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0