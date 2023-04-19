Taking the emotion out of gun ownership is a tall order.

The emotional attachment of a gun owner to their possession is very high. The emotional trauma felt when children are mass murdered is also very high. The public debate regarding gun control is riddled with blame, accusations, rights, privacy and rhetoric that is inflammatory. Caught in the middle of debate remains the linchpin of democracy: the common good.

We all agree upon the need for a safe learning environment and that gun owners for the vast majority always put safety first regarding firearms. It is easy to find common ground in the debate, except that’s the problem in a debate: Someone has to win and someone has to lose. What we need is dialogue and a focus on the common good.

As a professed peacemaker and at one time a proud gun owner from a family of gun owners, I invite all to an open dialogue concerning firearms. I can be reached at 608-782-5610 for those wanting to have an open dialogue concerning firearms.

Sister Theresa Keller

La Crosse