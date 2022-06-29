Theresa Marquez: Replace Johnson with senator who will defend democracy

Today we learned that Sen. Ron Johnson attempted to replace the official electors from Wisconsin with fake electors.
As a person who worked the polls at that election — a 16-hour day working till midnight, counting and recounting the ballots to assure accuracy — I feel deeply disturbed by this and angry. Doesn’t he know in a democracy, someone loses? Or does he simply not think for himself and does whatever he is told?
Wisconsin deserves a senator with integrity, willing to defend our eroding democracy — and that is clearly NOT Ron Johnson.
Theresa Marquez
La Farge
