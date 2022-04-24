Theresa Rosen: Corporations are fueling Russia offensive

I beg everyone who loves freedom to call/write the president and your state representatives and senators immediately. It's not Putin keeping NATO from going immediately militarily into Ukraine. It's the rich who do not want to lose their profits from business with Russia.

Many corporations that have said they support Ukraine are secretly doing business with Russia. Putin doesn't want a WW3 nuclear war. It would kill him, destroy his billion dollar mansions, yachts, etc. Plus, it would end this ambition for Russian (Putin) domination of the world.

Putin has told the world many times this endgame is for Russian worldwide domination. If Putin gains Ukraine, he will go for every country around Russia, then the rest of the world, including USA.

Theresa Rosen

La Crosse

