Thomas and Linda Downer: Support Pfaff for state Senate

The Wisconsin Primary Election takes place Aug. 11. On that day everyone should be taking their voting privilege/requirement. That day, we are asking you vote for Brad Pfaff for the Wisconsin 32nd state Senate seat.

Brad comes with some special skills and talents for this position. He knows how government works and can get things done.

But more important, he brings a special commitment to Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District. That commitment is to everyone in the Wisconsin 32nd Senate District. He is committed to listening to everyone's concerns and needs in the district.

Brad comes with a rural background and knows well the special needs and requirements for the district today and in the future.

Next Tuesday, or turning in your mail-in vote, please support Brad Pfaff. He will be a special asset for Wisconsin 32nd state Senate.

Thomas and Linda Downer, Onalaska

