The coming three-month period of listening to negative political ads will truly be a test of endurance. To be sure, each gubernatorial candidate has some positive accomplishments to flaunt and negative aspects to hide from plain view. Be assured, however, that with mud-slinging and finger pointing, hiding anything will be difficult.
What direction will we take in November? Most psychologists will tell you that the best predictor of future actions of a candidate is his or her past behavior. Toward that end, let’s look at the status of some of Wisconsin’s valuable natural resources.
Since 2010, we have basically promoted the development of sand mines, abandoned much of the statewide control of high-capacity wells and promoted large animal feeding operations and virtually neutered the Department of Natural Resources. We have centralized decision making for managing environmental resources in Madison and have virtually removed the ability of local governments to control the very quality of their own lives. We continue to squander many of those environmental resources that historically have made Wisconsin unique for the past 150 years.
If that record is to be the predictor of future behavior, I think I know how I will vote.
I fear that Native American Chief Seattle had it right when he said: “Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned and the last fish has been caught will we realize that we cannot eat money.”
Thomas Claflin, La Crosse