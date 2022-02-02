 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Donovan: Looking away from China's massive human rights abuses

The average income for at least 1 billion Chinese citizens is just a few dollars per day. Below that poverty level are the 12 million Uyghurs. Up to two million are living and working in slave labor camps run by the same people who are running the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

China is committing massive human rights abuses and even genocide, and the U.S., the “defender of freedom and human rights in the world,” is happy to do business with Beijing. In stark contrast was the world’s reaction upon learning about Nazi Germany’s death camps.

The CCP is using immoral means to obtain organs for transplants.

Thomas Donovan

Onalaska

