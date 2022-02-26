Thomas Donovan: More government restrictions with all-electric fleets? Here's why

Policy makers don’t appear to grasp certain hard realities that come with mandating massive fleets of “all-electric” cars and gigantic electric grid batteries. It must all be powered by lots and lots of lithium. Beijing holds the high cards in global lithium mining and production. There are no known substitutes for lithium.

Lithium mining is severely restricted in the West and there are only a limited number of international sources that are up-for-grabs. China’s rulers consider their lithium dominance as a state strategic weapon. China wants to annex vast international seabeds containing industrial and tech metals. To get the same range and performance you get from a normal tank of gas, the costly lithium battery system would have to be 40 times larger than your gas tank.

The International Energy Agency projects that aggressive global mining of green energy minerals must happen in order to implement all-electric car mandates.The EU doesn’t have a single active lithium mining operation among their 27 member nations.

U.S. bureaucrats can’t conjure up enough lithium to power massive electric fleets of cars, trains, buses and the national power grid. It all explains why they will want to know how many miles everyone would travel. More restrictions and the long-arm of government in our lives again.

Thomas Donovan

Onalaska

